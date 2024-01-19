World Series Contender Makes Major Splash With Power Signing, Source Says: REPORT

The Houston Astros and left handed reliever Josh Hader are reportedly in agreement on a five year $95 million deal, ESPN learned from a source, according to Jeff Passan.

The deal, which includes no deferrals, is the largest in current monetary value for a reliever in MLB history, Passan reported.

Josh Hader joins an Astros bullpen that already has an elite closer in Ryan Pressly. They’ll be the best 1-2 punch in the game. Hader’s deal for $95 million exceeds that of Edwin Díaz’s in present dollars. Deferrals took the value of Díaz’s $102.5 million deal to around $93.1M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 19, 2024

It is unclear whether or not Hader will be the Astros closer, as they already have a very solid 9th inning man in two-time All Star Ryan Pressly. Either way, the combination will give them a solid one-two punch that arguably makes the Houston bullpen the best in the league. (RELATED: Fox Sports Hires Former St. Louis Cardinals Ace Adam Wainwright As TV Analyst)

Hader is coming off of a stellar 2023 after posting an atrocious stat line in 2022. The San Diego Padres acquired Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers halfway through 2022 for a pricey package of players, according to Mlb.com. Hader then went on to post a mind-bogglingly high 7.31 earned run average in 19 appearances for San Diego.

But the five-time All Star bounced back in a big way in 2023, posting a 1.28 earned run average while racking up 33 saves as San Diego’s closer.

The 29-year-old gives the Astros serious fire power at the back end of their bullpen as they look to reclaim their World Series crown.