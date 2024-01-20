Nikki Haley Scolds Crowd For Booing Climate Protesters Disrupting Campaign Event

A group of climate protesters interrupted a Nikki Haley campaign event in New Hampshire on Saturday night, prompting the former South Carolina governor to scold attendees for booing the activists, Politico reported.

Multiple young protesters disrupted a Haley campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, holding up signs that read “Haley: Climate Criminal” and chanting “climate criminal,” according to a video of the incident. Haley told her supporters not to boo the protesters, who were escorted out, Politico reported.

“My husband and other military men and women sacrifice for us every day for her to be able to do that,” she told the crowd, according to Politico.

Haley showed some sympathy to the climate protesters later in the event, Politico reported.

“We’re all worried about the environment, too,” she said, according to the outlet. “We all want clean air. We all want clean water. We all want a world that we can have our kids and our grandkids grow up. That’s not up for debate.”

“What we need to do is do it in a sensible way,” she continued. “First, call out India and China for the big polluters that they are. They are the ones that have to start cutting our emissions if we ever plan on doing something that’s really going to save the environment.”

Several climate protesters have now interrupted Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley’s final event of the day in Nashua, New Hampshire. This is the third time in just a few minutes protesters started shouting. Haley then praised the first amendment right that let them do that. pic.twitter.com/sMmTpDwM1Q — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) January 21, 2024



Former President Donald Trump at a New Hampshire rally on Saturday said that “radical left Democrats” are supporting Haley “because they know she’s very easy to beat.”

Stand For America Fund, a pro-Haley super PAC that has emerged as one of the biggest spenders in the 2024 Republican primary, accepted a $250,000 donor from Jeffery Epstein-linked Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman. Haley’s New Hampshire state director, Tyler Clark, also lobbied for the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a Democrat-aligned dark money group, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Haley campaign directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to the former governor’s remarks instructing the crowd not to boo the climate protesters.

