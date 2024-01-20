‘Not Tough Enough’: Trump ‘Probably’ Rules Out Nikki Haley As Running Mate

Republican presidential primary frontrunner Donald Trump dismissed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as “not tough enough” to be his running mate during a Friday campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire.

“She is not presidential timber,” Trump said. “Now when I say that, that probably means that she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president.”

“I know her very well. She’s not tough enough. She’s not smart enough. And she wasn’t respected enough. She cannot do this job,” Trump said. “She’s not going to be able to deal with President Xi. She’s not going to be able to deal with Putin.”

BREAKING: Leading presidential candidate Donald Trump reassures the MAGA world that there is no way in hell Nikki Haley will be chosen as his VP.

Haley delivered her clearest answer yet earlier Friday over her openness to being Trump’s vice president, stating she “doesn’t play for second.”

“I’ve said it from the very beginning,” Haley told a New Hampshire man. “I don’t play for second. I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president. That is off the table.”

Haley said the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday night made the GOP primary election “a two-person race” after finishing in third behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Former President Trump received a record-breaking 51%, share of the vote, wiping out his GOP opponents by a wide margin. DeSantis took 21.2% of the vote, and Haley took 19% of the vote. (RELATED: ‘Wangs And Caucuses’: Megyn Kelly Calls Out Nikki Haley For Refusing To Say Whether Men Can Become Women, Video Shows)

NIKKI HALEY: "Tonight, Iowa made this Republican primary a two person race!"

The New Hampshire primary will take place Jan. 23. At the time of publication, Donald Trump is polling at 49.7%, while Nikki Haley is polling at 34.0%, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.