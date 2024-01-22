Angels Slugger Anthony Rendon ‘Literally Hates Baseball,’ According To Former Teammate

Oft-injured multi-millionaire and occasional Los Angeles Angels third basemen Anthony Rendon apparently hates baseball, according to his former teammate, Jonathan Papelbon.

Rendon, who signed a 7-year, $245 million contract with the Angels in Dec. 2019, complained that MLB seasons are too long on a recent podcast appearance.

“We got to shorten the season man. There’s too many dang games. 162 games in 185 days or whatever it is. Man, no. We got to shorten this bad boy up,” the injury-prone superstar complained.

Former MLB closer Jonathan Papelbon, who was teammates with Rendon on the Washington Nationals, took exception to the comments, tweeting “Played with Rendon and literally hates baseball. Yeah it’s long isn’t that what you signed up for??? Just tell the team you want to play half the season and give back half your salary!!!!!”

I can definitely confirm Carrabis here…

Played with Rendon and literally hates baseball. Yeah it’s long isn’t that what you signed up for??? Just tell the team you want to play half the season and give back half your salary!!!!! https://t.co/OFb2ZnlV1y — Jonathan Papelbon (@TheRealJPap58) January 21, 2024

Wait, Jonathan Papelbon not having a rosy relationship with a Nationals teammate? You’re kidding? (Heavy sarcasm applicable.)

The All-Star closer was a notorious hothead in his playing days, once receiving a four game suspension for choking out his own teammate Bryce Harper live in the dugout for all of the world to see.

So while I wouldn’t necessarily find myself agreeing with Papelbon in many cases, I have to admit he has a point here. (RELATED: REPORT: Ron Washington Lands New Job With Angels, And He’s The Perfect Choice To Get The Most Out Of Ohtani)

Where does Rendon get off complaining about the length of the MLB season? He hasn’t played a full season in years.

In the four years since the Angels shelled out nearly a quarter billion dollars to secure Rendon’s services, he’s yet to crack 60 games played in a season.

Injuries to his oblique, hip, groin, wrist, heck just about any other body part you can think of, have utterly derailed the career of a guy who was once a perennial MVP candidate.

His contract has also derailed the World Series hopes of what was once an extremely promising franchise. But between his deal and the $240 million the Angels handed Albert Pujols, the team committed nearly half a billion dollars to two bats who amounted to little more than role players.

So, while I’m sure Rendon’s comments came from a place of lamenting the toll a 162-game season has had on his and his fellow players’ physical health, it’s wildly tone-deaf to his team’s fanbase. A fanbase who just lost the best player in the sport to their crosstown rivals and have had to watch a team with the two best players in baseball flounder in mediocrity for years while Rendon collected a paycheck from the couch.