Barstool Begins New Partnership With Rumble

Rumble announced Monday its new partnership with Barstool Sports which will allow users to access all of Barstool’s content.

The new partnership will also allow users to watch Barstool Sports livestreams, and in return, Barstool will promote Rumble “as their preferred video home” to bring advertisers to the video streaming service. Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, expressed optimism about the new partnership in the statement released by Rumble.

“I’m excited about Rumble’s commitment to sports and broadening audiences,” Portnoy said. “With the power of Barstool Sports, we are going to help Rumble be the top player in the video, cloud, and livestreaming space.”

“The partnership with Barstool Sports is a major step in pursuit of our mission to continue building a portfolio of widely popular sports and entertainment content,” Chris Pavlovski, the CEO and chairman of Rumble, said. “Rumble is quickly emerging as a leading platform for the under-30 demographic, and we’re excited for Barstool Sports to be a significant part of our rapid growth.”

Rumble became a popular competitor to YouTube due to content moderation during the 2020 presidential election. The platform has made exclusive deals with former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Donald Trump Jr., conservative commentator Dan Bongino, former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and independent journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Barstool Sports now has a Rumble channel that viewers can subscribe to. (RELATED: Dishonest WaPo Reporter Caught Completely Off Guard During Recorded Call With Dave Portnoy)

Portnoy bought back Barstool Sports in August after selling his stake to PENN Entertainment Inc. in a $388 million deal months earlier. He has since vowed to hold onto the popular blog website until the day he dies. He became a subject of widespread criticism during the COVID-19 pandemic for condemning the lockdowns and New York City’s indoor dining ban.