REPORT: Dog Breeder To The Stars Suffers Gruesome Injuries In Dog Attack, Lip Left Dangling Off His Face

A dog recently bit a celebrity dog breeder, causing horrific injuries, according to a TMZ report published Monday.

Ronnie Wright, owner of Famous Owned Bullies, required 11 stitches to his face after an adult Frenchie bit his lip and left it dangling off his face, according to TMZ. Wright was reportedly at a clients’ house at the time and leaned in to kiss the dog, which seemingly triggered the attack. He immediately rushed to the hospital and will have to undergo surgery. Images of his injuries can be seen here.

Wright said he looked in the mirror and saw his lip dangling, as the blood began to gush from his face, according to TMZ. He said he attempted to run into the residence to wash off the blood, but another Frenchie pounced on his leg, making it difficult for him to proceed. He managed to kick it off and sought medical care after realizing the severity of his injury.

The celebrity breeder’s face remains swollen, and the combination of the swelling, the pain and the stitches are making it very difficult for him to talk, eat or sleep, according to TMZ.

Wright said his doctors informed him that he’ll need additional medical intervention when the stitches come out. The dog ripped out a piece of the cartilage from his lip and he will require reconstructive surgery to repair the wound, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Biden Too Beta? Dog Trainers Say Biting Indicates Lack Of Leadership)

Wright has been working with dogs for his whole life and has specialized in training Frenchie’s for the last 16 years. He has never experienced an incident of this nature. Wright’s celebrity client base includes Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Jamie Foxx, Selena Gomez and many other high-profile accounts.