Martin Luther King’s Youngest Son, Dexter Scott King, Dead At 62

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of iconic civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., died in California at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer.

The King Center confirmed his death in a statement Monday. The organization said his wife, Leah Weber King, was with him at the time of his death and noted that he quietly battled prostate cancer behind the scenes. “He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” Leah said, according to TMZ.

The family did not mention when Dexter was diagnosed, or how long he suffered from illness. (RELATED: MLK Jr.’s Vision For America Is Still The Only One That Can Work)

“Words cannot express the heartbreak,” Bernice King, the youngest of the King children, said, according to NBC News.

“I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”

She described the heartache the family is facing at this time.

“The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this,” Bernice King said.

“We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family.”

Dexter greatly resembled his legendary father and continued his legacy by fighting for civil rights. He also portrayed his father in the 2022 made-for-tv movie, ‘The Rosa Parks Story.”

This is the second child of Dr. Marin Luther King who has passed away since the iconic leader was assassinated in 1968.

Yolanda King passed away in 2007 as a result of complications from ovarian cancer, according to NBC News.(RELATED: ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Dies At 58)

An immediate outpouring of love and support immediately flooded social media upon the confirmation of Dexter’s passing. Fans and loved ones are paying tribute to his memory online.

Funeral details have not been shared at this time.