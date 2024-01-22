‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Dies At 58

“Beverly Hills 90210” star David Gail died at the age of 58, according to his sister, Katie Colmenares.

Colmenares announced his death in an Instagram post shared on social media Friday. Gail played Dr. Joe Scanlon in well over 200 episodes of “The General Hospital” spinoff between 1999 and 2000 and was perhaps best known for his role as Stuart Carson, the brother of Shannen Doherty’s character, Brenda Walks, in “Beverly Hills 90210,” according to People. The cause of his death has not been declared at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Colmenares (@colmenareskatie)

Gail shared a heartfelt tribute to her brother, as she recalled their many memories together.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being,” she wrote.

She concluded her message by writing, “missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖”

Gail’s contributions to the world of entertainment included the role of Dean Collins in the Warner Bros. drama, “Savannah,” and early appearances on “Growing Pains,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” and “Murder, She Wrote,” in the early 90s, according to People.

Some of his most recent work included a role opposite Bradley Cooper and Colleen Porch in “Bending All the Rules,” a romantic comedy that put his talents on full display. Gail also appeared in “Perfect Opposites.”

The famous actor was also recognized for his work on “Blacksad: Under the Skin,” where he voiced the character Sam in an adventure game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Podcast: Beverly Hills 90210 Show (@bh90210showpodcast)

Pete Ferriero, host of “Beverly Hills 90210 Show” podcast, paid tribute to the star by sharing snippets of his contributions to his podcast.

In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast,” he wrote to Instagram, Saturday.

“He was filled of life and incredible stories,” Gail said.

“I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all,” he wrote. (RELATED: ‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser’s Death Ruled Suicide: REPORT)

Fans, colleagues, and loved ones have flocked to social media to share their favorite moments with Gail, and to send love and support to his family as they grieve his loss.