Police Charge Naked Man Who Allegedly Killed Mom, Dog Over Witchcraft, Court Documents Say: REPORT

Police charged a naked man who allegedly killed his mother and his dog Thursday over witchcraft, according to court documents, multiple outlets reported.

Tyler James Dazey was charged with first-degree murder and animal abuse after his mother, Jennifer Ann, and the family dog were found dead inside her home, the documents said, KWWL reported.

Son found naked after allegedly killing his mom and her dog laughed throughout first court appearance https://t.co/ccxckf7K4q pic.twitter.com/kYtxjMmOfe — New York Post (@nypost) January 22, 2024



Officers allegedly found Dazey “not overly responsive” while lying nude in his bedroom, the documents revealed, according to KWWL. The dog was found dead on the living room sofa, according to the documents, CBS 2 Iowa reported.

Jennifer Ann’s friend contacted police at 8:50 a.m. after finding the deceased mother’s body in the house, according to court documents, KWWL reported. The alleged victim was reportedly covered in “significant” lacerations to the face, neck and head and two of her fingers were cut off from one of her hands, according to the documents.

Police allegedly discovered a tactical tomahawk on the dining table while executing a search warrant, the documents said, according to KWWL. Dazey reportedly said the tool belonged to him when he was questioned by officers after his discharge from a local hospital, the documents revealed. He was eventually taken to MercyOne Medical Center, CBS 2 Iowa reported. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Reportedly Stabs Mother To Death In Her Sleep)

Dazey told police his mother was practicing witchcraft in her bed, which he claimed she had been doing for years, the documents said, according to KWWL. The alleged suspect called the 46-year-old victim a “whore” when asked by officers about her injuries, the documents revealed, CBS 2 Iowa reported. The documents revealed he declared his Miranda rights while officers questioned him about the injuries to his mother, according to KWWL. Dazey shared his mother’s address, CBS 2 Iowa reported.

Dazey is scheduled to be before a judge on Jan. 19, according to the outlet.