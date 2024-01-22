Viral Video Shows Snoop Dogg’s Doppelganger Soaking Up Fanfare After Being Mistaken For The Star

Snoop Dogg’s doppelganger soaked up some fan love by posing for selfies on an airplane as people completely mistook him for the star.

The video clip of the moment has already been viewed more than 4.4 million times. The video, posted by Timothy Graham, showed a man with long hair, sunglasses and a thin frame getting all kinds of attention from other passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The lanky fellow played right into the attention he was given, posing for selfies with multiple people aboard the flight.

This flight attendant thought she met Snoop Dogg. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NEhmDC0Qck — Hip Hop Community (@HipHello71450) January 18, 2024

Flight attendant Chrissy Lofton appeared absolutely smitten during her encounter with the doppelganger.

“You make me feel so short!” she said, as she pulled the doppelganger closer to her for a selfie.

“Come, short stuff,” she said.

Lofton leaned in to the ordinary passenger, gave him a huge hug and said “thank-you” as the two embraced.

The selfie was snapped with success, and other people on the plane began seizing the opportunity to join the excitement.

Lofton was so convinced she had met the legendary rapper that she posted the selfie to her Instagram page alongside a caption that demonstrated just how duped she was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrissy Lofton (@chrissyfly)

“I had Snoop Dogg on my flight into Fort Lauderdale today. He is the sweetest,” she wrote. (RELATED: Adult Content Company Offered Snoop Dogg $100,000,000 To ‘Pull That Thang Out,’ Rapper Says)

Social media exploded with users making fun of Lofton and pointing out the differences between the passenger and the real star. Many people had a laugh at her expense and continued to ridicule the flight attendant well after she realized her mistake.