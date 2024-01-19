Adult Content Company Offered Snoop Dogg $100,000,000 To ‘Pull That Thang Out,’ Rapper Says

Snoop Dogg said he was offered $100,000,000 to expose his penis on OnlyFans, but he won’t be taking that bold step.

The legendary artist spoke with Slink Johnson on his “Wake & Bake With Double S Express” podcast and explained why he turned down an incredibly lucrative offer to bare it all on the adult entertainment site, OnlyFans. He told Johnson he spoke with a woman who made $20 million on the platform. “OnlyFans want you to come on Snoop,” he recalled the woman saying to him. “You can do about a hundred million, all you gotta do is pull that thang out,” he said as he quoted her, according to a video shown by TMZ.

Snoop Dogg made light of the situation and chuckled at the idea of whipping it out to make an exorbitant amount of money. He made it clear that the lucrative offer was one that he was comfortable talking about, but it wasn’t an offer he’d be willing to take.

The famous hip-hop star noted that even if it crossed his mind as a potential endeavor to pursue, his wife would surely stand in the way of him actually going through with it.

“I got a black wife!” he told Johnson, as he shook his head and laughed under his breath.

“Aint no way she’s gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out, for no amount of money! Snoop Dogg said on the podcast.

He went on to remind Johnson that his wife is “Black Black, “reinforcing the statement that no amount of money would make it ok for him to showcase his nudity on OnlyFans – or any other platform for that matter.

Johnson acknowledged the hold-back, but insisted there had to be "some kinda work-around" to get Snoop's wife to be more agreeable – and to deposit the $100,000,000 into his bank account.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have been married for over 27 years, according to TMZ.