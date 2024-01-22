Supreme Court Rejects Devon Archer’s Attempt To Appeal Criminal Conviction

The Supreme Court rejected Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer’s attempt to appeal his criminal conviction Monday for his role in a bond issuance scheme.

Archer brought an appeal to the Supreme Court for the second time, but the court turned away his case again, according to multiple reports. He faces a year and a day in prison for his role in defrauding a Native American tribe and other clients by fraudulently issuing and selling over $60 million worth of bonds. (RELATED: Devon Archer Says It’s ‘Categorically False’ Joe Biden Didn’t Know About Hunter’s Business Dealings)

Archer is a central witness to the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden focused primarily on the extent to which he played a role in his son’s foreign business dealings. He testified before the House Oversight Committee in July and told lawmakers the Biden family “brand” protected Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden and Archer are both former Burisma board members, and at one point, each made over $80,000 per month working for the company during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, bank records show.

Archer recalled Joe Biden speaking with his son’s business associates around 20 times and specifically described a spring 2014 dinner with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and a spring 2015 dinner Joe Biden attended with Burisma executive, Vadim Pozharskyi. (RELATED: The Biggest Question From Devon Archer’s Testimony About The Biden Family Remains Unanswered)

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson interviewed Archer on Twitter after Archer’s testimony, and he spoke further about his business dealings with Hunter Biden.

Ep. 13 Part 2. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/R1sxSuPrKq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 4, 2023

Burisma significantly reduced Hunter Biden’s salary after Joe Biden left office, according to Hunter Biden’s federal tax indictment in California. The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) criminal investigation into Hunter Biden is another aspect of the impeachment inquiry.

Hunter Biden is set to be deposed before congress Feb. 28 as part of the impeachment inquiry. Prior to Biden’s deposition, multiple former business associates are scheduled to testify.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the California tax charges Jan. 11.