Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing 65 Stanley Cups

Police arrested a woman who allegedly stole 65 Stanley cups from a store in California on Jan. 17.

The 23-year-old suspect faces charges of grand theft for allegedly stuffing her car with $2,500 worth of the popular stainless steel drinking cups, police in Roseville said Sunday, NBC News reported.

“Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them. The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise,” police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

CBS Sacramento: California Woman Arrested After Stealing $2,500 Worth of Stanley Cups. Police Searched Vehicle And Car Was STUFFED! WATCH: pic.twitter.com/dAlwyGAgVw — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) January 22, 2024

Photos posted by police show several Stanley cups packed in what appears to be the trunk and passenger seat of the suspect’s red vehicle. Another photo shows the Stanley cups on top of the hood of a police car.

“An officer spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Highway 65 from Galleria Blvd and initiated a traffic stop,” the statement said.

Stanley cups have surged in popularity since the brand released a limited-edition pink version of the 40-ounce Stanley “Quencher” drinking cup, which was made in partnership with Starbucks, according to the outlet. The $45 cups are sold exclusively at Starbucks locations inside Target stores. (RELATED: Starbucks Sued For False Advertising: REPORT)

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” police said

Chaos ensued in stores as people attempted to snatch their own Stanley Cup upon its release. Viral videos show customers waiting in long lines and getting into fights. One man even jumped over a counter.