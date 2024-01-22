Hall Of Fame Slugger Announces Major Life News

Hall of Fame slugger Ryne Sandberg told his Instagram followers on Monday that he is undergoing treatment for metastatic prostate cancer.

“To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news,” the 10-time All-Star wrote. “Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends.”

Sandberg noted that he was optimistic and asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryne Sandberg (@rynesandberg23)

“We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.” (RELATED: Angels Slugger Anthony Rendon ‘Literally Hates Baseball,’ According To Former Teammate)

The tragic news comes from a figure who is near-universally beloved in the MLB. Sandberg enjoyed a highly productive 16-year MLB career that saw him win a National League MVP award as well as nine gold glove awards and seven silver sluggers.

Years after his retirement, he went on to coach, eventually landing a short stint as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.