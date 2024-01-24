Anne Hathaway Abruptly Abandons Photo Shoot In Support Of Union Walkout

Anne Hathaway walked out of a Vanity Fair cover photoshoot Tuesday when members of her union, SAG-AFTRA, joined a one day strike.

SAG-AFTRA stood in solidarity with unionized members of Conde Nast for a single-day strike, that happened to fall upon the same date as Hathaway’s commitment with Vanity Fair. Sources noted the famous actress arrived in New York with her hair and make-up ready before abruptly abandoning the set, according to Page Six.

The chain of events began when members of SAG-AFTRA joined Conde Nast picketers who were positioned outside the One World Trade Center HQ during a work stoppage. SAG-AFTRA then contacted Hathaway’s team, who in turn cascaded the message, according to Page Six. This triggered the actress to pull the plug on her prior arrangement in favor of an alternative date.

Vanity Fair was not in violation of any guidelines, and Hathaway’s camp had done their due diligence in booking the cover shoot.

Sources close to the matter noted Hathaway’s exit was not dramatic, but it was sudden.

An inside source connected to the photoshoot commented on the scene that unfolded.

“People were like, ‘WTF is happening?’” they noted, as the plans were canceled.

The Conde Nast strike embraced roughly 400 unionized workers including those at Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Fair. The staffers initiated strike action as a result of what they claim are “unlawful bargaining tactics, after Conde Nast announced 5% of its workforce would be laid off, according to Page Six.

A source directly connected to Hathaway’s photo shoot noted “great care was taken to make sure it didn’t violate union rules, and everything was above board.”(RELATED: The Hollywood Actors Strike Comes To An End After 118 Days)

Hathaway was praised by the striking workers for her quick action in walking off the set of her shoot, which sources indicate will be rescheduled for a later date, according to Page Six.