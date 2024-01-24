DACA Recipient Arrested On ‘Human Smuggling’ Charges

Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on human smuggling charges, according to a Wednesday social media post.

The DACA recipient, who was not identified in the post on X by the chief agent of the Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector, was deported after the arrest. Roughly 830,000 people are enrolled in DACA, according to the American Immigration Council. (RELATED: ‘They’re Quietly Applauding’: DCNF Reporter Reveals How Border Patrol Agents Feel About Greg Abbott’s Latest Move)

A MEX national w/ DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) privileges was arrested for human smuggling. DACA privileges are contingent upon maintaining lawful conduct. This former DACA recipient no longer has those privileges & was deported back to Mexico.#TruchaCoyote pic.twitter.com/TIVJkfJvZ7 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) January 24, 2024

“A MEX national w/ DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) privileges was arrested for human smuggling,” USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino posted. “DACA privileges are contingent upon maintaining lawful conduct. This former DACA recipient no longer has those privileges & was deported back to Mexico. #TruchaCoyote”

The El Centro Sector covers 70 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border in the Imperial Valley of southern California, according to the Customs and Border Protection website.

Former President Barack Obama announced the policy in a June 2012 speech at the White House. A federal judge ruled in September that the program was illegal but stopped short of ordering it to be halted.

Nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021. Another 302,000 illegal immigrants entered the United States in December.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.