Jon Stewart Returns To Hosting ‘The Daily Show’ … But There’s A Catch

Jon Stewart has been tapped to host “The Daily Show” once again starting Feb. 12, according to an announcement Wednesday. But before you get excited, there’s a catch.

He’s reclaiming his spot on the show only on Mondays, during the 2024 election cycle. Viewers can tune in every Monday to watch Stewart take the reigns of the program, while a rotating lineup of regulars from the show take turns in the hosting seat on the other days of the week.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement.

Speaking directly about the dynamic Stewart brings to the show, they said, “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart sat in the hosting seat for 16 years, beginning in 1999 before passing the torch to Trevor Noah, but “The Daily Show” has been without a permanent host since Trevor Noah’s 2023 departure.

Current correspondents on the program include Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper.

Stewart has spoken fondly of his role as the host of “The Daily Show” since his departure in 2015.