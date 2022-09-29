Trevor Noah Announces He’s Leaving ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah announced Thursday he would be stepping down from “The Daily Show” after hosting the late-night program for seven years.

Noah released the announcement Thursday night, saying “after the seven years, my time is up. In the most beautiful way. I’ve loved hosting this show.”

“I remember when we first started … so many people didn’t believe in us, it was a crazy bet to make, I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African … what a journey it’s been,” Noah said. “It’s been absolutely amazing.”

“I feel like it’s time, I spent two years in my apartment not on the road, standup was done, and when I got back out there again I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” Noah explained. (RELATED: ‘Most Successful Whenever He Disappears’: Trevor Noah Says Biden Having COVID Could Be His Saving Grace)

Noah said it’s unclear when he’d officially depart the network.

A spokesperson for Comedy Central said there is “no timetable for [Noah’s] departure,” according to Deadline.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25-plus-year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them,” the spokesperson added, according to the outlet.