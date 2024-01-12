House Judiciary Committee Announces Investigation Into Prosecutor Accused Of Having Relationship With Fani Willis

The House Judiciary Committee announced Friday it is investigating the special prosecutor Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appointed to work on the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump, Nathan Wade, who is allegedly Willis’ romantic partner.

A motion filed by a Trump co-defendant Monday claimed Willis signed off on “lucrative” compensation for Wade, which she allegedly benefited from as he took her on cruises and vacations using the payment he received from the county. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio told Wade in a letter Friday that they believe he has “documents and information about the coordination of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (FCDAO) with other politically motivated investigations and prosecutions and the potential misuse of federal funds.”

Billing attached to the Monday motion referenced two meetings with the Biden White House and four with staff members on the House Jan. 6 select committee prior to Trump’s indictment. (RELATED: Fulton County Prosecutors Coordinated With Jan. 6 Committee Before Indicting Trump)

“Although Ms. Willis has so far refused to cooperate with our oversight of the FCDAO’s coordination with other politically motivated prosecutions, invoices that you submitted for payment by the FCDAO, and made public as part of this court filing, highlight this collusion,” the letter states. “This new information appears to substantiate our concerns that Ms. Willis’s politicized prosecution, including the decision to convene a special purpose grand jury, was aided by partisan Democrats in Washington, D.C.”

In one instance, Wade billed $6,000 for 24 hours between April 18 and 21, 2022, using the description, “Team meeting: Conf w/ Jan 6: Research legal issues to prep interv.” Top prosecutors from Willis’ team traveled to Washington, D.C., during this time to meet in-person with committee staff, Politico reported Tuesday, citing former committee officials.

Wade met with Biden’s White House on May 23 and Nov. 18, 2022, according to billing statements.

🚨 #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan launches inquiry into Fani Willis associate Nathan Wade. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office received approximately $14.6 million in grant funds from the DOJ between 2020 and 2023 On November 5, 2021, Wade billed taxpayers for 24 hours of… pic.twitter.com/MVWKD57IZP — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 12, 2024



In August, the committee launched an investigation into Willis to determine whether she coordinated with Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) while investigating and bringing charges against Trump. The committee also launched an inquiry into Willis’ potential collusion with the Jan. 6 committee in December.

Willis told Jordan in a September letter responding to the first investigation that his intrusion into Georgia’s sovereignty is “offensive and will not stand.” She continued to refuse to provide “access to any non-public information” in a Dec. 19 letter responding to the second investigation.

The Fulton County DA’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.