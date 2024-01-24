Navy Intercepts Houthi Missiles Fired Toward US Vessel In Latest Red Sea Spar

The U.S. Navy shot down missiles fired by the Yemeni-based Houthis toward a U.S. commercial vessel in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

The Houthis fired a series of ballistic missiles toward the M/V Maersk Detroit traveling through the Gulf of Aden; one of the missiles fell into the sea before it could hit its target, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed. The other two missiles were intercepted by the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gravely before they ever hit their intended target. (RELATED: Iran Supplying Houthis With Increasingly Advanced Weaponry: REPORT)

The Detroit sustained no damage and is continuing its transit, a U.S. official told Fox News reporter Liz Friden.

Houthis Attack Commercial Shipping Vessel with Anti-Ship Missiles On Jan. 24 at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated… pic.twitter.com/nlAJgVDgDU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 24, 2024

The Houthis have launched a barrage of attacks against commercial liners and U.S. and coalition forces in the Red Sea since Oct. 7 in a show of support for Hamas’ war against Israel. The terrorist group operates out of Yemen but is supported and financed by Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.

The Houthis aggression in the Red Sea prompted the Department of Defense (DOD) to create an international coalition task force in December to deter attacks against commercial liners transiting the region. This did not deter the Houthis and the coalition task force subsequently launched a series of retaliatory strikes against their military and radar operation hubs in Yemen.

The U.S. and U.K. conducted another round of retaliatory strikes against the Houthis on Monday as the conflict continues in the region.

The DOD has evaded questions as to whether it believes limited strikes targeting the Houthis military capabilities will work long-term. President Joe Biden said last week he does not believe the strikes are working, but noted they will continue regardless.

The DOD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

