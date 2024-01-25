‘Don’t Mess With Texas’: Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick Tells Biden To ‘Get Out Of Our Way’

Texas Republican Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick called for President Joe Biden to “get out” of the way Thursday on Fox News in regard to the border crisis, stating that he shouldn’t “mess with Texas.”

Patrick appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the ongoing battle over Texas’ border between the state and the federal government. Fox host Laura Ingraham questioned the lieutenant governor on how the state would seek to work with Border Patrol agents or other state’s National Guard members, following Patrick’s statements on how Biden should allow the state to do their “job.” (RELATED: Trump Vows To ‘Work Hand In Hand’ With Gov. Abbott To Secure Border)

“Would it take the form of perhaps confronting Border Patrol who are trying to get into certain areas? Would it be putting up more of that razor wire or other types of obstructions at the border? What exactly would they be doing?” Ingraham questioned.

Patrick stated that while there are “lots of jobs” for both Border Patrol and National Guard to do, he reminded viewers that the Texas border is nearly 1,250 miles, which calls for “people everywhere.” The lieutenant governor added that Texas was “doing the job” in protecting its border and called for Biden to “get out” of the way.

Patrick additionally noted that Texas officials were already working closely with Border Patrol agents, emphasizing that the president was turning the crisis into “a political battle.”

“Well, we have lots of jobs from the border for people to do. We’re busy at work every day. Remember our border, Laura, for folks who don’t know is longer than the distance between Atlanta and Portland, Maine – it’s 1,250-some miles. And so we need people everywhere,” Patrick stated.

“But let me tell you what we’re doing the job, if Joe Biden will get out of our way, we’ll do the job, we’ll secure the border, we don’t need them. And also, let me say something about this Border Patrol. Border Patrol works with us, the rank and file, every day. We work together like this. It’s Joe Biden who wants to come in and split us apart. For what reason?”

“We’re doing the job at the State Park. They have no reason to be there, they’ve got 1,200 miles to cover. We’re doing the job. They’re trying to make this a fight. We’re trying to protect our border. We’re trying to protect American lives in Texas laws. That’s what we’re trying to do. And he’s trying to turn into a political battle and turn it into a fight with our state. Well, don’t mess with Texas,” Patrick continued.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Biden administration could remove razor wire from the state’s border, which was put in place by Texas officials to slow the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the border. The Lone Star state argued that the wire had slowed the increase of illegal immigrants crossing over the border, but the justices sided with the Department of Homeland Security, who claimed the wire was to prevent Border Patrol agents from accessing their duties. (RELATED: Abbott Delivers Statement To Biden, Insists Texas Has Authority To Repel Border ‘Invasion’)

The ruling set off a series of events between the state and the federal government, with Texas officials refusing to remove the wire or vacate Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, after the state’s Department of Public Safety took control of the area away from Border Patrol agents. Following the claim of the park, reports circulated that Border Patrol agents had quietly supported the state’s move to seize the area, with some stating they were “all for it,” according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement following his decision to not abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling, stating that Texas has a “constitutional right to self-defense.” A handful of GOP governors have additionally backed the state’s move, as Democrats have called for Biden to federalize the National Guard.