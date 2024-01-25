Edward Norton Takes Role In Bob Dylan Biopic: REPORT

Edward Norton has been cast to replace Benedict Cumberbatch in Searchlight Pictures and James Mangold’s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” Deadline reported Thursday.

Norton, the Oscar-nominated actor renowned for his roles in “Primal Fear” and “American History X,” is set to play Pete Seeger in the film, according to Deadline. The biopic also reportedly stars Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan and Elle Fanning as Dylan’s love interest. Directed by Mangold, the film is gearing up for production in New York this March, the outlet reported.

“A Complete Unknown” focuses on a pivotal moment in the music industry in 1965, spotlighting a young Bob Dylan’s controversial shift to electric guitar, Deadline reported. Fanning’s character, Sylvie Russo, is reportedly depicted as an artist and university student who becomes romantically involved with Dylan during the early 1960s. (RELATED: Bob Dylan Sells Entire Catalog Of Music To Universal Music In Reported $300 Million Deal)

The script for the film was penned by Jay Cocks, known for “Gangs of New York,” with Mangold overseeing script revisions, the outlet reported. The production team reportedly includes Fred Berger of Range, Peter Jaysen of Veritas Entertainment Group, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Alex Heineman of The Picture Company, Jeff Rosen, and Mangold himself.

Norton, who has been actively involved in several projects lately, was last seen in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” according to the outlet. The actor reportedly shared the screen with Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s sequel to “Knives Out,” titled “Glass Onion.” The casting of Norton in “A Complete Unknown” adds another layer of anticipation to the film, according to Deadline.