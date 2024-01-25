Check Your Cabinets: Haleon Recalls Robitussin Honey Cough Medicine Nationwide Due To Contamination

Haleon recalled several of its cough medicines nationwide Wednesday due to potential product contamination.

The company voluntarily recalled eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups over microbial contamination, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Haleon Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult Products Due to Microbial Contamination https://t.co/Bs4vjYubea pic.twitter.com/CB96A62DWO — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) January 25, 2024



The contaminated cough syrup products could pose potential harm to immunocompromised individuals, who could potentially develop life-threatening problems such as fungemia or fungal infection that spreads throughout the body, the FDA warned.

“In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out,” the company announcement said.

The affected products include several lots of both day and nighttime cough medicines, according to the press release.

The affected cough syrups are intended to temporarily relieve symptoms resulting from cold or flu, hay fever or other respiratory allergies, according to the FDA. Haleon is reaching out to distributors and customers directly to provide instructions regarding the return of all recalled products.