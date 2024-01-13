Quaker Oats Recalls Over 60 Cereals, Snacks Due To Salmonella Concerns

Quaker Oats recently recalled over 60 of its cereals and snacks due to salmonella concerns.

The company added 24 more products to its recall Thursday as a precaution against possible contamination with the bacteria, according to a second company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The Quaker Oats Company today announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023 recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the announcement said.

The update of the initial recall includes certain flavors of Chewy granola bars, Cap’n Crunch cereals, Cap’n Crunch cereal bars and Cap’n Crunch instant oatmeal, according to the announcement. Other breakfast cereals, Munchies snack mix, and peanut butter chocolate Gatorade protein bars were also listed among the affected products.

Salmonella can cause fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the announcement. In rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and produce severe illness like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis. (RELATED: Nearly 5 Million Blenders Recalled After Causing Injuries, Fires)

The affected products were sold in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, the announcement said. Customers were urged to dispose of any products listed in the announcement.

The initial recall was issued on Dec. 15, 2023, according to a company announcement published by the FDA. Certain flavors of Chewy, Big Chewy and Chewy Dipps granola bars and certain Puffed and Simply Granola cereals were recalled.

Quaker Oats stated that “consumers with any product noted [in the recall] can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.”