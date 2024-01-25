Liberal Canadians Seethe, Gnash Teeth Over Tucker Carlson’s Presence

Elected officials of Canada’s Liberal Party melted down during their meeting on Thursday over a sold-out Tucker Carlson event held in Alberta on Wednesday.

Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, dared the Canadian Broadcasting Company during the event to interview him and “put it on TV,” and also conducted a live interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Several party members attacked Carlson during the meeting, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling him an apologist for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St. Onge calling the event “deplorable.” (RELATED: ‘The First Amendment Is Done’: Tucker Sits Down With Internet Troll Convicted For 2016 Election Meme)

“Pierre Poilievre and his conservatives chose to vote against support for Ukraine, calling it a far away foreign land to appease Putin apologists like Tucker Carlson and those who enable him,” Trudeau said.

WATCH:



“What happened yesterday is completely deplorable,” St. Onge said, according to a translation. “To have a conservative Canadian politician invite an American extreme right Tucker Carlson to come here to Canada, holding forth in a completely unacceptable way in particular with regard to their attempts to have a much more violent political climate as we see Tucker Carlson doing, for example, putting targets on Canadian politicians’ backs.”

Carlson also drew fire for a joke he told at the expense of Trudeau, in which he implied that the Canadian prime minister was in the closet, according to the Toronto Sun. (RELATED: ‘Look In The Mirror’: ‘The Five’ Rips Trudeau For Waving Off Muslim Parents’ Concerns Over LGBT Ideology In Schools)

WATCH:



“I’m here with my colleagues, Liberal Caucus members, ministers, all, to talk about what happened last night in Edmonton when the premier of the province of Alberta, Danielle Smith invited Tucker Carlson right into the heart of my riding,” Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, said. “You can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep … I know how progressive a riding Edmonton Centre is, I’ve represented it since 2015 and for Danielle Smith to bring the mouthpiece of the MAGA conservative far right to Edmonton Center to spew hate about LGBTQ2 people is beyond the pale, it’s deplorable and we won’t stand for it.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.