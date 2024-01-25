‘I Dare You To Put It On TV’: Crowd Erupts As Tucker Challenges Liberal Corporate Outlet To Interview Him

A crowd in Canada erupted as Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson challenged a corporate media outlet to interview him Wednesday.

Carlson concluded his sold-out speech in Alberta, Canada, to applause from the audience after he dared the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) to speak to him backstage and air it on television. The two-stop tour is one of many international events Carlson has conducted among speculations that he may serve as GOP frontrunner Donald Trump’s running mate.

“Wait, can I say one last thing? You said CBC is in the room,” Carlson said as the crowd began to boo at the mention of the outlet. “I would love to do an interview with CBC. Meet me backstage. I dare you to put it on TV.”

The Tucker Carlson event ends with a BANG when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will DOUBLE its oil production while Tucker Carlson challenges CBC to meet him backstage for an interview and DARES them to air it! Canada is BACK! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3XkkY4q58U — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 24, 2024

Carlson also blasted Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in his speech for her “high self-esteem,” which energized the crowd. The former Fox News host said he knew Freeland when she was a journalist at the Financial Times, stating that the outlet “shall forever live in infamy” for employing her.

Tucker Carlson obliterates Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. pic.twitter.com/kTeyvK9L6l — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 25, 2024

“Her self-esteem was literally unassailed. Like it was bomb-proof. If a nuclear bomb dropped on your town, you could hide beneath Chrystia Freeland’s self-esteem and live,” Carlson told his amused audience. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Issues Dire Warning For Donald Trump’s Future)

“There’s like, nothing you could do to shake it. Nothing,” Carlson said. “No amount of evidence of her stupidity and wrong decisions and idiotic views could dissuade her from the core belief that she was awesome, and you were not.”

Video showed the crowd giving Carlson, who is no stranger to criticizing Canadian politics, a standing ovation as soon as he took the stage.

JUST IN: Tucker Carlson gets a standing ovation in the city of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. The world loves Tucker 🔥 Tucker reportedly sold out the event which sold a whopping 8000 tickets. Before leaving for Canada, Tucker reportedly trolled Politico, telling them he was… pic.twitter.com/k0CQksK7yh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2024

Carlson launched Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) after he was fired from Fox News. Politico asked the TCN founder whether he would be Trump’s vice president before leaving for Canada.