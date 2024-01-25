Media

‘I Dare You To Put It On TV’: Crowd Erupts As Tucker Challenges Liberal Corporate Outlet To Interview Him

[Screenshot/X/stillgray]

Julianna Frieman Contributor
A crowd in Canada erupted as Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson challenged a corporate media outlet to interview him Wednesday.

Carlson concluded his sold-out speech in Alberta, Canada, to applause from the audience after he dared the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) to speak to him backstage and air it on television. The two-stop tour is one of many international events Carlson has conducted among speculations that he may serve as GOP frontrunner Donald Trump’s running mate.

“Wait, can I say one last thing? You said CBC is in the room,” Carlson said as the crowd began to boo at the mention of the outlet. “I would love to do an interview with CBC. Meet me backstage. I dare you to put it on TV.”

Carlson also blasted Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in his speech for her “high self-esteem,” which energized the crowd. The former Fox News host said he knew Freeland when she was a journalist at the Financial Times, stating that the outlet “shall forever live in infamy” for employing her.

“Her self-esteem was literally unassailed. Like it was bomb-proof. If a nuclear bomb dropped on your town, you could hide beneath Chrystia Freeland’s self-esteem and live,” Carlson told his amused audience. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Issues Dire Warning For Donald Trump’s Future)

“There’s like, nothing you could do to shake it. Nothing,” Carlson said. “No amount of evidence of her stupidity and wrong decisions and idiotic views could dissuade her from the core belief that she was awesome, and you were not.”

Video showed the crowd giving Carlson, who is no stranger to criticizing Canadian politics, a standing ovation as soon as he took the stage.

Carlson launched Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) after he was fired from Fox News. Politico asked the TCN founder whether he would be Trump’s vice president before leaving for Canada.

“There was a time when journalists knew that talking about the future was a fruitless endeavor. In fact, it wasn’t journalism. So I’m not going to respond to that,” Carlson told Politico. “I have to go because my plane is taking off. I’m gonna go liberate Canada.”