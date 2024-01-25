Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Land Man’ Launches Open Casting For Loads Of Roles. Do You Want Your Shot At Stardom?

“Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan is calling on Texas Christian University (TCU) students and alumni to take part in his upcoming project in February, the second open-casting call for the series.

Sheridan is in the thick of making “Land Man,” his contemporary series on the complex social nature of the oil and gas industry in West Texas. The series stars acting heavyweight Billy Bob Thornton and could feature … you!

The latest casting call for the series, shared on social media, is aimed at TCU students and alumni, who are needed for a scene focused on a track and field meet. Filming will take place February 15th, and the production team “would love for REAL students/alumni to be in attendance.” And everyone who shows up is asked to “wear all of your TCU gear for this scene!”

This is the second open casting call for the series. The first open call sought real-life “roughnecks” who worked in the Texas oil and gas industry. (RELATED: ‘1923’ Star Lands Role In Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Series ‘Land Man’)

Sheridan’s self-professed fascination with anthropology is probably why he demands such high levels of authenticity from his productions. The calls could also signal a crisis in the entertainment industry, wherein the 2023 writers and actors’ strikes saw extras have to finally give up their dream of the spotlight and move back home with their parents.

Regardless of the reason, it sounds like there could easily be more opportunities for the people of Texas to find themselves in a Sheridan show, especially if he keeps creating new projects at his current — insane — rate.