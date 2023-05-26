‘1923’ Star Lands Role In Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Series ‘Land Man’

“1923” and “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has added a slew of huge names to his upcoming series, “Land Man,” with the Paramount Network and 101 Studios.

“Land Man” is one of many shows currently in development by Sheridan and the Paramount Network. The setting isn’t such a far-cry from the “Yellowstone” universe, as it’s set in one of the wildest parts of America: West Texas. The story follows oil company crisis manager Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), as he navigates the complicated sociological landscape within the industry and region.

“The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” Deadline described. Thornton will be joined by “1923” star Michelle Randolph, who will portray his “strong-willed” 17-year-old daughter.

‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Starts Filming In Texas As Another Prequel Enters Official Development https://t.co/sS0WrWcySr via @DailyCaller — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) February 17, 2023

Actor Jacob Lofland will play his son, along with “Heroes” star Ali Larter in the role of his ex-wife. (RELATED: Rumor Erupts Over ‘Yellowstone’ Star Meeting Same Fate As ‘Succession’ Logan Roy)

“We are in the privileged position to be able to work with people that we truly admire,” CEO of 101 Studios David Glasser said. “With ‘Land Man,’ Taylor developed it with Billy Bob in mind, and we were thrilled when he came on board. He is not only one of the greatest actors of our generation but also a true creative partner.”

Thus far there is no official release date for “Land Man.”