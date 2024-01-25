Massive Bench-Clearing Brawl Erupts In Venezuela, And It Involves Former MLB Superstar (But Still Violent) Yasiel Puig

Ahh … Venezuelan baseball, you gotta love it.

Now playing winter league baseball in the South American country, suiting up for Tiburones de La Guaira, Puig is still up to his old tricks. We’re talking about the same aggressive wannabe tough guy acts that saw him ultimately ousted from his superstardom with the Los Angeles Dodgers and eventually into irrelevance while playing for the irrelevant Cincinnati Reds.

During a game Thursday night, a gargantuan bench-clearing brawl erupted on the diamond, with Puig finding himself right in the middle of the action — and he also saw himself eat a few punches.

WATCH:

Yasiel Puig in a brawl again In other news the sky is blue pic.twitter.com/LkUl5Hoy6o — betr (@betr) January 26, 2024

I don’t think anybody is really surprised that Yasiel Puig out of all people is involved in another brawl, literally right in the middle of it (LMAO), but I can enjoy the popcorn content from this meathead.

Here’s another angle of that fight:

Aquí, se ve que le pegó una patada a Yasiel después de haberle dado golpe a traición, mientras otro le pegaba a @YasielPuig , que cae sobre la baranda. Todo parece fue directo hacia Puig y mi cliente dice no entiende el por qué, ellos no tenían ningún desacuerdo personal pic.twitter.com/qI0IDdS5JR — MLB Player Agent Lisette Carnet (@lisettecarnet) January 25, 2024

As far as I’m concerned, this dude is straight comedy. A bit moronic, but a ball of laughter, for sure.