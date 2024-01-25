Editorial

Massive Bench-Clearing Brawl Erupts In Venezuela, And It Involves Former MLB Superstar (But Still Violent) Yasiel Puig

Former MLB superstar (and still violent hothead) Yasiel Puig was involved in a massive brawl Thursday night during a Venezuelan winter league baseball game. [X/Screenshot/Public — @ELECTRICOTURCO]

Ahh … Venezuelan baseball, you gotta love it.

We have baseball brawls here in America, sure, but business is a lot more intense in Venezuela when it comes to fighting on the diamond. Just ask former MLB superstar (but still violent hothead) Yasiel Puig. The Cuban national found that out real quick. (RELATED: Mega-Brawl Breaks Out At Motocross Event After Chick Sucker Punches Dude (And Then Has The Audacity To Cry About It)

Now playing winter league baseball in the South American country, suiting up for Tiburones de La Guaira, Puig is still up to his old tricks. We’re talking about the same aggressive wannabe tough guy acts that saw him ultimately ousted from his superstardom with the Los Angeles Dodgers and eventually into irrelevance while playing for the irrelevant Cincinnati Reds.

During a game Thursday night, a gargantuan bench-clearing brawl erupted on the diamond, with Puig finding himself right in the middle of the action — and he also saw himself eat a few punches.

WATCH:

I don’t think anybody is really surprised that Yasiel Puig out of all people is involved in another brawl, literally right in the middle of it (LMAO), but I can enjoy the popcorn content from this meathead.

Here’s another angle of that fight:

As far as I’m concerned, this dude is straight comedy. A bit moronic, but a ball of laughter, for sure.