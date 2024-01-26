Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Rocks ‘Jesus, Coffee And Jiu-Jitsu’ Shirt In Postgame Press Conference

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla wore a t-shirt to a postgame press conference Thursday night that said Jesus, Coffee and Jiu-Jitsu.

Talking to the press after a massive win over the Miami Heat, Mazzulla explained the fashion choice in simple terms. “The t-shirt, I mean, three of my most favorite things, outside of my family. Jesus, coffee and jiu-jitsu. Three pretty important things in life.”

It’s great to see more and more prominent figures in sports who aren’t afraid to stand up for their faith.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud recently made waves by talking about the important role his faith plays in his life. Now Mazzulla stands up, representing one of the most iconic brands in sports with the Celtics, and claims Jesus is one of the most important parts of his life, just awesome.

His faith in Jesus is obviously serving him well as the Celtics were coming off of a total drubbing of the Heat, winning the game 143-110. (RELATED: Contract Details Are Emerging For Bucks’ Doc Rivers, And This Might Just Be The Worst Hire In NBA History)

As for the other two elements of the shirt, coffee is self-explanatory, but his passion for jiu-jitsu has also been well-documented. He’s often described the practice as an art.

“What the art really gives you is a study of transitions. That really helps me because in a game, in a season, there’s transitions, there’s decision making,” he told ESPN in August.