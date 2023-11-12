A Rookie — Yes, Rookie (CJ Stroud) — Has Officially Entered The NFL MVP Race With A Second Straight Game-Winning Drive

We have a new superstar, ladies and gentlemen.

For the second consecutive game, Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud pulled off a game-winning drive, the latest case being against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s 30-27 win. And as a result, the 22-year-old put himself into the conversation for NFL MVP.

Following Bengals kicker Evan McPherson knocking in a field goal to tie the game for Cincinnati at 27, Stroud had 90 seconds left on the clock to put together the same feat he accomplished when taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week — to get the dub for his franchise. You know, be a franchise quarterback.

And that’s exactly what he did.

Stroud completed huge passes to tight end Dalton Schultz for 25 yards and wide receiver Noah Brown for 22 yards to put the H-Town in place to hit a 38-yarder for the win.

THE TEXANS HAVE KNOCKED OFF THE BENGALS pic.twitter.com/aMNgilkCEW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 12, 2023

Oh, man … I’m so happy for Houston!

Not many of us — if anybody at all — were expecting the Texans to do anything big this season. And yet, here we are in Week 10 and they’re sitting with a winning 5-4 record. It’s wild.

Now y’all know me, I’m a Miami boy, but I do have a love for the H-Town, so I’m happy to see this. (RELATED: Ex-Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels Completely Obliterates His Kids’ Halloween With Horrible ‘I’m Fired’ News: REPORT)

And as far as C.J. Stroud and the MVP talk … how on earth can you debate it when this dude is doing stuff like this?

Get it, Houston! Do the damn thing! (Except against my Dolphins, of course)