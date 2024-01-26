Claire McCaskill Wishes Peter Navarro’s Contempt Of Congress Sentence Was ‘Four Years Instead Of Four Months’

Former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill expressed her personal desire for former President Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro’s contempt of Congress sentencing to be “four years instead of four months” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday.

Navarro received a four-month prison sentence and $9,500 fine on Thursday for contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, but McCaskill wishes it was a lengthier term. The Department of Justice (DOJ) previously argued that Navarro should face six months in jail and pay a $200,000 fine, alleging he “exacerbated” the “assault” on the rule of law and his “defiance and contempt deserves severe punishment.” (RELATED: ‘What Are They Afraid Of?’: Hunter Biden Says Joe ‘Saved My Life,’ Refuses To Appear For House GOP Deposition)

“As a person, I wish it was four years instead of four months, but it is always heartening to see the system work,” McCaskill said in response to Navarro’s sentencing.

“I wish more people had been charged with contempt of Congress,” she added. “I understand why they weren’t, but Congress has to work on oversight.”

Biden DOJ Wants Former Trump Advisor Peter Navarro To Spend Six Months In Jailhttps://t.co/Uj0qbuZjWt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 19, 2024

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter previously defied a subpoena in December for closed-door testimony, saying he would only testify in public. Instead of attending the deposition, Hunter staged a press conference on Capitol Hill.

House Republicans had threatened to hold the president’s son in contempt of Congress, but he has now agreed to sit for a closed-door deposition in February.

BREAKING: President Trump’s former trade advisor Peter Navarro has been sentenced to four months in jail after being prosecuted by Biden’s DOJ for defying a subpoena from the sham January 6 committee. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2024

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said in a joint statement.

