All Due Respect To Mr. Hamlin But His Comeback Player Of The Year Award Is A Total Farce

Bills safety Damar Hamlin just won the Pro Football Writers of America’s “Comeback Player of the Year Award” and, while I’m happy for the guy, I find it ludicrous that a dude who played less than two percent of defensive snaps all year won it.

It has to be said that Hamlin’s incredible story is an inspiration. The guy practically died on an NFL field and came back to play less than a year later. He’s certainly a role model and I admire his resiliency and his drive.

But “Comeback Player of the Year“? Come on, now, folks. The dude played in less than two percent of the team’s total snaps on defense during the regular season and only about one fifth of the special teams snaps. (RELATED: Hilarious Tweet Highlights Just How Absurd The ‘Damar Hamlin For Comeback Player Of The Year’ Crowd Is)

And to top it off, the most lasting memory of Hamlin that NFL fans will take into the offseason is this image of him looking like a pee wee football scrub getting demolished on a laughable fake punt attempt in the Bills playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL script writers really thought they were in their bag with the Demar Hamlin fake punt 😭

pic.twitter.com/xRbcohAiWd — betr (@betr) January 22, 2024



I really don’t want to be a hater, but awards should mean something. Giving Hamlin this award after he played 111 snaps is insulting to the guys who won it before him and the ones who will vie for it after him.

That’s not to mention the guys he beat out this year. There were a number of incredible storylines of dudes who put up real production and bounced back in a big way.

There is, of course, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco. The Browns signed Flacco off the couch and all he did was play lights out for five games and lead them to a playoff berth, their first since they let the next candidate go.

I’m talking about Baker Baker the touchdown-maker Mayfield.

Mayfield went from playing scout team defense for the Panthers the previous year to leading a fledgling Tampa Bay squad in a rousing playoff victory over the (once-)highly-hyped Philadelphia Eagles.

Baker Mayfield had his hand in the dirt playing scout team D-line last year now he’s out here winning a playoff game LMAO. The Panthers are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/bkQbrnR2IL — Patrick 🎱 (@Baller85son) January 16, 2024



Mayfield bet on himself and likely played his way into a huge offseason deal after throwing for a career high 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Buccos.

His efforts did net him the PFWA’s Most Improved Player, a small distinction from the Comeback Player Of The Year award. While the former seems to be more performance-based and the latter more for injured players, the previous year’s winner, Geno Smith, was awarded both honors in a year where he came back, not from injury, but from riding the bench.

All that’s to say, I’m happy for Hamlin that he’s bounced back from a life-threatening anomaly, but he did not deserve this award. How about we let him actually play some defensive snaps and have an impact on a game. We can and should give him the award then.

If I’m Hamlin, I don’t view my comeback complete until I’m a full-fledged contributor. Giving him this award is patronizing. It’s like offering the team mascot a Super Bowl ring.