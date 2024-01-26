Georgia State Rep Introduces Resolution To Impeach Fani Willis

Republican Georgia state Rep. Charlice Byrd introduced a resolution Friday to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The resolution, which comes on the heels of allegations that Willis hired her lover Nathan Wade and benefited from awarding him a “lucrative” contract, claims she violated her oath of office by prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants on racketeering charges. Byrd said in a statement that Willis has “a laundry list of potential conflicts” that make her unfit for the position.

“The First Amendment is still the bedrock of this country and Fani Willis can’t overturn it because she has Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Byrd said in a statement. “It’s time our state lawmakers draw a line in the sand and put an end to her refusal to uphold the Constitution.” (RELATED: Georgia State Senate Approves Committee To Investigate Fani Willis)

With freedom on the line, bold action is necessary. It’s time for the legislature to do its constitutional duty and hold corrupt Fulton DA Fani WIllis accountable, which is why I have introduced H.R. 872, articles of impeachment against Fani WIllis. Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/o4xqP4ZdTX — Rep. Charlice Byrd (@charlice_byrd) January 26, 2024

The Georgia State Senate approved in a 30-19 vote Friday the creation of a committee to investigate Willis.

Willis contracted with Wade to work at a rate of $250 an hour, which is more than the $200 hourly rate the lawyer known as the state’s top racketeering expert, John Floyd, was being paid as of May 2023, according to billing statements and contracts obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. She falsely stated during remarks at Big Bethel AME Church that she paid all three special prosecutors the same hourly rate.

Bank statements also revealed that Wade purchased airline tickets to Miami and San Francisco in Willis’ name. She did not disclose the Miami ticket, purchased in October 2022, on her financial disclosure for that year.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

