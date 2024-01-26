Colombian Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping, Assault And Drugging Of Two U.S. Servicemembers, DOJ Says

A Colombian man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to kidnapping and assaulting two U.S. servicemembers in Bogota, Columbia back in March of 2020, court documents said, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

The Columbian national, 36-year-old Jefferson Arango Castellanos, along with his alleged co-conspirators, “targeted, incapacitated and kidnapped” the pair of U.S. soldiers in the South American country close to four years ago, the documents stated, the press release said. The soldiers served the U.S. Army and were on “temporary duty” in the Columbian city, according to the documents, the DOJ said.

The two soldiers who fell victim to Arango Castellanos were at a pub in the entertainment district in the city of Bogota before they were kidnapped by the Columbian, according to the documents, the DOJ stated. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Shot Bargoer In The Head After Buying Him A Drink)

While they were drinking at the bar, Arango and his alleged co-conspirators slipped drugs, notably benzodiazepines, into the soldiers’ beverages, the documents said, according to the DOJ.

The Columbian and his alleged co-conspirators proceeded to kidnap the two and steal their wallets, debit and credit cards as well as their cell phones, the documents stated, the DOJ said. Said credit and debits cards were used to withdraw money and buy things, according to the documents, the DOJ stated.

The two victims were unconscious for a period of time, the documents revealed, according to the DOJ. They regained consciousness the following day but were separated from one another, according to the documents, the DOJ said. (RELATED: VALERIEVICH: Military Budget Means Nothing If You’re Not Willing To Fight)

The charges Arango pleaded guilty to include kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, assault and conspiracy to assault, all against “an internationally protected person,” the documents read, according to the DOJ.

The judge did not set a sentencing date, the DOJ revealed.

Back in May of 2023, Arango was extradited from Columbia to U.S. soil through a U.S. government extradition request on behalf of the FBI pertaining to this case, the DOJ said.

Arango’s street name was “Harry Potter,” according to The Washington Times.

“The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section’s Judicial Attaché Office in Bogota, and U.S. Marshals Service worked with Colombian law enforcement authorities to secure the arrest and extradition of Arango,” the DOJ added.