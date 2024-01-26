Country music star and “Yellowstone” actress Lainey Wilson will testify before a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing in February.

Wilson is one of many witnesses who will testify at the Los Angeles-based hearing on artificial intelligence and intellectual property, according to Deadline. The purpose of the hearing is to dig into how, why and where AI is being misused throughout the entertainment industry.

AI is a hot topic within Hollywood, particularly after a year of strikes that saw a majority of the entertainment industry without paid work. Though musicians didn’t strike like the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America members, there are still concerns AI could eradicate the need for artists to create original music.

Joining Wilson in the hearing is Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., arguably one of the most redundant voices in music entertainment. Mason Jr. famously told America that he and his pals at the Grammys didn’t like Morgan Wallen, the most popular and successful artist in U.S. history. (RELATED: ‘End Of Human Race’: Stephen Hawking Gave Blunt Warning About AI Before His Death)

Why? We have no idea. When Mason Jr. was asked about snubbing Wallen from the 2024 Grammy Awards, he went on about how he was an artist himself. Weirdly, no one has ever heard of him, and he didn’t mention Wallen in his answer. At all.