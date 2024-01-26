Morgan Wallen Rages As Panacea Records Drops His Unreleased Tracks In Revolting Money-Grab

Country music’s biggest star, Morgan Wallen, shared an important update for fans Thursday after the slug humans at his former record label decided to try and grift off his past work.

“I’m writing y’all from a duck hunting trip because I want to fill you in on something happening tonight,” Wallen told fans in an Instagram post. “Back in 2014, I went to Florida to try my hand at making original music & songwriting for the first time. This led to a recording deal with a local investor & an artist management deal that I deeply regret. Unfortunately, I signed both deals without any legal representation.”

The people responsible for doing this to Wallen, and disrespecting his fans as much as him, is Panacea Records, according to Variety. Panacea Records’ William Ray was asked for comment by the outlet, and his response shows just how vapid, out-of-touch and downright glutenous the corporate media industry is for cash.

“We love the songs and believe some of his fans will love it too,” Ray told the outlet. “We are excited to finally get these songs out to the world.” Well, bummer for your ignorance, Billy. You look like a monster. And I doubt any artist will ever trust you or your label ever again.

Wallen made 13 songs with the label. “Some were ok, most were terrible as I was just learning how to write in general & figuring it all out. I was not the only collaborator, so many of these songs were not my idea nor to my standards. We deemed 5 worthy-enough to make the Stand Alone EP which includes a fan-favorite, ‘Spin You Around,'” which is one of my favorite Wallen songs of all time.

Those people — who clearly have no soul and should be ashamed of their actions — decided to use Wallen’s extreme fame for their own financial gain. The individuals released a “10th Anniversary” edition of the album against Wallen’s wishes and included the release of eight new tracks.

The songs are being distributed with the help of Wallen’s former managers, apparently, despite Wallen having worked for months to try and get his intellectual property back under his ownership. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s 2023 Shares Emotional Reel Teasing His Plans For 2024)

“It’s gross, greedy [and] an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists,” Wallen continued. “I want you to know this is NOT my new music [and] I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else. I cringe when I listen to these songs & I’m concerned my fans may mistakenly believe this is a new release by me. I begin recording my next project at the end of February. I’m feeling inspired creatively & super excited to make more music I’m proud of.”

Aside from letting fans know just how messed up in the head his former managers appear to be, Wallen is donating $100,000 to the Volunteer Lawyers and Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Success Is Giant Slap In The Face To One Washed-Up Pop Star)

Paul Trust and William Ray, who appear to own Panacea Records, did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on how they plan to rebuild trust with artists after making this decision against Wallen.