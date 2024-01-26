No Doubt To Reunite For The First Time In Nearly A Decade

Gwen Stefani opened up about her excitement over the No Doubt’s much-anticipated reunion at Coachella, People reported.

The frontwoman of No Doubt discussed the decision to reunite and the exhilaration that followed in an interview with People. The star, who will also headline a pregame show for Super Bowl LVIII in collaboration with TikTok and the NFL, shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming Coachella performance.

“It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen,” the famous singer told People. “We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited. And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.” (RELATED: Coachella Fined $117,000 For Breaking Curfew Rules)

No Doubt last came together for their 2012 album “Push and Shove” and last performed live in 2015, People noted. The band, with Stefani on vocals, Tom Dumont on guitar, Tony Kanal on bass and Adrian Young on drums has a rich history of making music together, according to the outlet.

“It’s just going to be cool. It’s just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have,” Stefani added.