Kanye West Bails On Coachella Music Festival

Kanye West canceled his performance at the Coachella music festival Monday, less than two weeks before he was set to take the stage.

West was meant to headline the closing nights of the iconic California desert music festival, but pulled the plug Monday, according to TMZ. Sources close to the performer told TMZ that Travis Scott, who was supposed to join Kanye on stage, will also be a no-show.

No explicit reason was provided for West’s cancellation, Variety reported. Apparently, West had not rehearsed or prepared for the show, according to Variety’s sources. Despite playing a full show with Drake in Los Angeles last December, Coachella is America’s largest music festival and therefore requires an extremely “tight operation,” according to the outlet.

West’s decision may not come as a shock to many, as he has an “unpredictable and combative behavior,” particularly in the last few months, Variety reported. The singer was barred from playing at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday due to his “concerning online behavior,” and has previously canceled shows in 2016 after similar outbursts, Variety reported.

Coachella may have been aware of West’s unpredictability and has billed epic EDM group Swedish House Mafia in an unspecified spot throughout the festival, so the group could take over the Sunday evening show, Variety hinted. The Friday and Saturday headliners, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, are still set to perform, TMZ noted.

West has not been seen in public since March 27, when he attended his daughter’s soccer game with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Triggers Backlash After She Says Women In Business Need To Work Harder)

Eilish and West feuded earlier this year after West posted a series of comments aimed at the “Bad Boy” singer on his Instagram, as he felt that Eilish had insulted Travis Scott after she stopped a performance to ensure that one of her fans received medical attention for an asthma attack, Teen Vogue reported. Scott had previously been called out for continuing with his Astroworld Festival show, despite ten people being killed and hundreds injured during a rush to the stage, Teen Vogue reported. Scott was dropped from the Coachella 2022 lineup after the tragedy.