Because, Of Course: The NFL Will Continue To Divide America At The Super Bowl With The Black National Anthem

Seriously, NFL? I thought we were over this…

I’m 33 years old and I can still tell you that one of the days that I get most excited about is Super Bowl Sunday. Not only is it the peak time of the year as a sports fan, but it’s a national holiday to all of us beautiful Americans. It should be a time for the country to unite, but uh … the NFL has different ideas.

The Black National Anthem. (RELATED: Ravens’ John Harbaugh Issues All Glory To God After Punching Baltimore’s Ticket To AFC Championship)

Yes, “Lift Every Voice” will be sung and toxicity will be left before the Big Game.

The NFL announced Thursday that singer Andra Day will be performing the song. It will be the third consecutive Super Bowl that the Black National Anthem will be sung with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In other words, the third straight year that the NFL will be further dividing an already divided America.

Why the hell are we doing this AGAIN? Have we not learned anything, NFL?

And this isn’t even anything against the Black National Anthem. If people wanna sing it, then sing it. After all, this is America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. But why do we have to do this at the SUPER BOWL out of all events when literally everybody knows damn well that this is gonna cause MAJOR drama?

Man, the NFL annoys me sometimes … please reconsider, Roger Goodell.