Popular DJ Slick Rick Found Decapitated In His Home

Rick Buchanan, a popular DJ known by the moniker ‘Slick Rick’ was found decapitated in his Berclair area home, Wednesday.

His brother, John Buchanan, found his body at his home on Angel Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to FOX13.

“I walked in and found him, and I just called 911,” John told the outlet.

He went on to describe the moment he made the gruesome discovery.

“I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something,” John said, according to FOX13. “I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse.”

John said he went to his brother’s house after receiving a call from Slick Rick’s neighbor, and noticed unusual things, including the fact that the back door was open and his brother’s beloved dog, Lucky, was roaming the yard unattended, according to The Sun.

“A lot of things were weird,” John told WHBQ-TV, according to The Sun. “He had his keys still in his hand. His pants were pulled down to his feet and the back door was wide open, so that’s the weird stuff.”

The remains of Rick Buchanan, better known as “Slick Rick,” were found on Wednesday afternoon inside his home in the city’s Berclair neighborhood. DJ Rick Buchanan was found decapitated on Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/A4EwreKNyj — 𝕏 News (@XNews_29) January 26, 2024

The Memphis Police Department is investigating Rick’s death and seeking answers about what happened in his home Wednesday night prior to his death.

Slick Rick performed as a DJ in Memphis for decades and was well known in the industry. (RELATED: Famous Musician Jose Luis Vasquez, Two Others Found Dead In Loft)

His brother said that Rick’s life changed dramatically after he was shot outside of a club in 2014, according to FOX13. John told the outlet that his brother struggled greatly after the incident and found it difficult to resume his normal lifestyle. He also said Rick was unable to secure regular work for himself, and became reclusive.