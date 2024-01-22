Famous Musician Jose Luis Vasquez, Two Others Found Dead In Loft

Musician Jose Luis Vasquez of The Soft Moon, renowned techno DJ Juan “Silent Servant” Mendez and Mendez’s partner, Simone Ling, were found dead Thursday in a loft in downtown Los Angeles, California, police said.

The three were found at the residence of Mendez and Ling at the Pacific Electric Lofts on Main Street during a police welfare check requested by Vasquez’s wife, according to the Los Angeles Times. Authorities believe all three died from a fentanyl overdose, and drug paraphernalia was reportedly found on-scene, according to the outlet.

The Los Angeles Police Department Central Bureau Homicide is currently investigating the matter. It is expected to take three to six months before the official causes of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Soft Moon paid tribute to Vasquez in a message to fans posted Friday on the band’s Instagram page.

“If you have a memory of Luis, no matter if you were a close friend of his or not, please feel free to share,” The Soft Moon wrote. “This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken.”

Vasquez’s wife shared a heartfelt message describing her loss.

“My beautiful husband Luis, the light of my life, has gone. I do not have the strength to tell you about the million reasons why I love him. Everything hurts,” she wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

“I am not able to write much more. I just wanted you to know how much he cared about all of you. He always said he had the best fans. When you danced, when you screamed, you made him feel heard, and seen,” she wrote.

She reached out to her late husband’s fans in her moment of grief.

“I know he will continue to heal you. He was proud of that. He was in awe of the love you had for him. It meant so much to him, so please, keep the messages coming,” she said. “Keep the candles burning and the music playing so loud they can hear it from heaven. I love you, through him. We will make sure that his legacy lives on. Because that’s what he wanted.” (RELATED: Martin Luther King’s Youngest Son, Dexter Scott King, Dead At 62)

Vasquez’s wife asked fans to purchase merchandise in his honor. “He was especially proud of his Sad World tee — we drew it together. He insisted on adding ‘sad world’ and I was like ‘That’s cheesy’ but now I get it. This world was always too much. I love you, angel.”