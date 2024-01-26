Jury Rules Trump Must Pay $83,000,000 In Damages For Defaming E. Jean Carroll

A jury awarded former Elle Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll a total of $83.3 million in damages Friday in the defamation trial against former President Donald Trump.

The jury awarded her $18.3 million in punitive damages and $65 million in compensatory damages after Trump allegedly acted maliciously in his remarks about Carroll, according to Politico legal reporter Erica Orden. Carroll sued the former president for alleged defamatory statements he made about her in 2019 and for calling her a “whack job” during a CNN town hall in May.

The jury ruled Trump should pay $11 million to fund a reputation repair program and 7.3 million for the emotional harm Carroll suffered for saying she accused him of rape in order to sell a book in 2019.

Carroll requested $10 million in compensatory damages for “injury to her reputation, humiliation and mental anguish in her public and private life.” She further asked for an unspecified amount in punitive damages.

Verdict in Carroll v. Trump Jury says Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll: COMPENSATORY:

Other than reputation repair program: $7.3M

Reputation repair program: $11M PUNITIVE: $65M TOTAL: $83.3M — erica orden (@eorden) January 26, 2024

Trump called the decision “absolutely ridiculous” and warned the legal system is being used as a “political weapon” in a Truth Social statement following the verdict. (RELATED: Trump’s Legal Team Gets Big Shakeup)

“Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!” Trump wrote.

Carroll previously brought Trump to court over allegation of rape, sexual batter and defamation. While not being found liable of rape, the jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages and found Trump liable of sexual batter and defamation in May 2023.

Carroll accused the former president of raping her inside a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1995 or 1996. Trump called Carroll’s story “fake” and said he had “never met her” or had any idea who she is during the town hall with CNN.

Trump countersued Carroll for defamation in late June after Carroll publicly insisted he raped her on television following the trial. A federal judge dismissed his countersuit in an Aug. 7 decision, arguing Carroll’s remarks about him raping her were “substantially true” since the jury decided Trump “digitally” penetrated her and didn’t use his genitalia.

During closing arguments Friday, Trump abruptly left the courtroom as Carroll’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, told the jury he is a liar who believes “the rules don’t apply to him.”

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is unrelated to Carroll’s lawyer, interrupted the attorney’s closing argument to announce the former president’s abrupt departure.

“The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom,” Kaplan reportedly said.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the case, threatened Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba with jail time as she argued about the judge’s decision not to show a slide showing Twitter posts not previously used as evidence.