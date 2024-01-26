Video Appears To Show Massive Brawl Breaking Out At Las Vegas Ski Resort

A video appears to capture a chaotic brawl breaking out at the Lee Canyon ski area in Las Vegas on Jan. 13.

The incident occurred at the summit of a hill on Jan. 13, according to the Daily Mail. The conflict allegedly began when a group of teenagers repeatedly cut the ‘single’ lift line, intended for solo riders to expedite their ascent. Their actions infuriated another snowboarder outside the group, who reportedly reprimanded them throughout the lift ride to the mountain top.

Tensions escalated and led to a physical altercation at the chairlift exit, according to the outlet. The snowboarders allegedly obstructed the path, causing others to fall and remove their snowboards. Dan Hooper, the general manager of Lee Canyon, confirmed the incident took place.

“Lee Canyon has revoked passes of people involved, and we are actively collaborating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation,” Hooper said in a response to the event, per Daily Mail. (RELATED: Video Shows Bear Run Toward Skier After Another Person Approaches)

Reddit users and eyewitnesses reported that the teenagers involved had been cutting the single line multiple times during the day. One commenter claimed they were at the resort that day.

“Fight literally started in line because one snowboarder accidentally tapped the back of another snowboard while moving forward in line. The one who got tapped came in way too aggressive demanding an apology and the tapper refused and just escalated everything,” one Reddit user commented. “Dude was like 30 and should have let it go ’cause the instigators were like 14 but basically they continued to yell at each other over it for a few runs before it turned into this video.”