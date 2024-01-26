Vince McMahon Resigns From Company After Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit: REPORT

Vince McMahon resigned Friday from his role as TKO Executive Chairman and from his position on the TKO Board of Directors amid a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct, ESPN reported.

McMahon announced his resignation from TKO, the publicly traded company created from last year’s merger of UFC and WWE, in a statement to ESPN. McMahon’s decision reportedly comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed Thursday by Janel Grant, a former employee in WWE’s legal and talent departments.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut where WWE is headquartered, accuses McMahon of allegedly forcing Grant into a sexual relationship and distributing pornographic images and videos of her, ESPN reported. The lawsuit also names WWE and John Laurinaitis, the company’s former head of talent relations and general manager, as defendants. (RELATED: Vince McMahon Reimburses WWE Millions In Connection To Misconduct Investigation, SEC Filing Shows)

BREAKING: Wrestling icon Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit https://t.co/ojg9yloCf2 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2024

Grant alleges the abuse and sexual exploitation started in March 2020, with the lawsuit including screenshots of text messages purportedly from McMahon.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies … I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name,” McMahon said in a response to the allegations, according to ESPN.

Nick Khan, WWE president, reportedly informed the staff of McMahon’s resignation in a memo, stating McMahon would no longer have any role with TKO Group holdings or WWE. The resignation follows McMahon’s temporary departure as WWE’s CEO in 2022 during an investigation into similar allegations, according to ESPN.

The lawsuit also details Grant’s signing of a nondisclosure agreement in 2022, connected to a $3 million agreement from McMahon, out of which only $1 million was reportedly paid, ESPN stated. Grant now allegedly seeks to void the NDA and obtain unspecified financial damages, according to the outlet.

The lawsuit has far-reaching implications in the wrestling world, as it involves former UFC heavyweight champion and other high-profile figures, ESPN noted.