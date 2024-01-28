‘Are You Kidding?’: Gavin Newsom Pushes Back On ABC Host Johnathan Karl Questioning Biden’s Age

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back against questions regarding President Joe Biden’s age as a negative factor Sunday on ABC.

Newsom appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss his support for Biden for the upcoming 2024 elections with the outlet’s host Johnathan Karl. During the exclusive interview, Karl asked the California governor his thoughts regarding “Biden’s age,” alluding to a concern many Democrats have raised and asking if there was possibly another candidate besides Biden. (RELATED: WaPo’s David Ignatius Says He Still Has Concerns Over Biden’s Age)

“Which raises the question if something were to happen to Biden,” Karl began.

“Okay, if something were to happen to any of us?” Newsom interrupted as he shrugged off Karl’s question.

“Right, so what happens? Is it Kamala Harris?” Karl questioned.

“Well we know that, she’s the vice president of the United States – absolutely – by definition. Something happens to me, it’s the Lieutenant Governor of the state of California,” Newsom stated.

“I’m talking about as the candidate. I mean, so she’s the nominee?” Karl asked.

Newsom pushed back on the ABC host’s question emphasizing Biden’s daily work, stating that he had “no issues whatsoever” with the president’s age. (RELATED: Democrats Are Growing Increasingly Concerned That Biden’s Campaign Is Ignoring Political Warning Signs: REPORT)

“Oh, come on. We all spend time with Biden. I mean, three hours on photo lines on three events a day, then giving speeches. Are you kidding? At 80 years old to be in that kind of heath? I have no issues whatsoever. And by the way, I’m an old fashioned guy. I think Bobby Kennedy said it best – what the world needs are the qualities of you, not a time of life, a state of mind, a quality of imagination. That’s Joe Biden,” Newsom stated.

Some Democrats have increasingly raised concerns over the president’s age and mental fitness, as Biden has become the oldest president to serve at 81-years-old.

Many Americans have stated that Biden’s age is a concerning factor going into the 2024 general elections, with 77% agreeing he is too old for another term, according to a poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. While the data shows that 89% of GOP voters had raised concerns over the president’s age, 69% of Democrats agree with Republicans, raising warning signs to the Democratic Party over issues regarding Biden as their nominee.