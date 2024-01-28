MSNBC Analyst Defends Trump Attorney From ‘Deeply Misogynistic’ Attack On Her Breasts

MSNBC analyst Lisa Rubin defended Trump attorney Alina Habba Saturday from “deeply misogynistic” comments about her breasts.

Rubin responded to frequent MSNBC guest George Conway’s veiled social media post about Habba’s appearance and intelligence following the lawyer’s defense of Trump in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

“I was gonna tweet ‘silicone doesn’t make you smart’ in response to something on here but I thought better of it and didn’t do it and I’m not gonna say whom it was about,” Conway wrote on X.

I was gonna tweet “silicone doesn’t make you smart” in response to something on here but I thought better of it and didn’t do it and I’m not gonna say whom it was about 😇 — George Conway (@gtconway3 on threads.net) (@gtconway3d) January 27, 2024

“Shaming women for their looks and/or aesthetic choices in this still deeply misogynistic world is no more cool when directed to women loyal to Donald Trump than it is when applied to E. Jean Carroll and her allies,” Rubin replied to Conway.

Shaming women for their looks and/or aesthetic choices in this still deeply misogynistic world is no more cool when directed to women loyal to Donald Trump than it is when applied to E. Jean Carroll and her allies. 2/ — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) January 27, 2024

Rubin agreed with Conway that breast implants “may not make anyone smarter,” but hit back by saying that they don’t “make anyone dumber or weaker either.” Conway refused to explicitly name the subject of his attack.

Habba said representing Trump in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial was “the proudest thing” she has ever done after the verdict was reached Friday. A jury awarded the former Elle Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll a total of $83.3 million in damages.

When asked about representing Trump, Alina Habba replied: “It is the proudest thing I could ever do.” pic.twitter.com/CzBzwr8Axa — eve (@eveforamerica) January 27, 2024

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan threatened Habba with jail time for reportedly speaking out of order during closing arguments. Habba argued about the judge’s decision to not show a slide of Twitter posts not previously used as evidence. (RELATED: ‘Deep And Hard’: Attorney Alina Habba Warns Retaliation Will Be ‘Relentless’ If Trump Wins Back White House)

Carroll was previously awarded $5 million in damages after taking Trump to court in May 2023, where he was found liable of sexual battery and defamation, but not of rape. A federal judge dismissed the former president’s late June 2023 countersuit of Carroll for defamation in Aug. 2023.