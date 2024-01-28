Former Panama Striker Luis ‘Matador’ Tejada Collapses, Dies At 41

Luis “Matador” Tejada, a former Panama striker who was victorious in over 100 caps for his nation, passed away Sunday at 41 years old, according to the Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT).

Playing soccer in Panama City’s outskirts, Tejada was participating in a veterans game prior to collapsing and then transported to a clinic to receive medical attention. He was pronounced dead at the facility, according to local media per ESPN.

It’s being reported that Tejada died of a heart attack. (RELATED: Warriors-Jazz Game Postponed After Assistant Dejan Milojević Suffers ‘Sudden And Serious’ Medical Emergency, Dies)

FEPAFUT honored Tejada, who helped lead Panama to their first World Cup appearance in 2018.

“Synonymous of development and football in our country. We express our sincere condolences. We will never forget you matador,” said FEPAFUT in an X post.

Playing in a total of 108 games for Panama’s national team, Tejada’s 43 goals is the top scoring mark in the program’s history.

We lost a great local footballer today. He died from heart attack, but his legacy from being a top goalscorer and sending my country to their first World Cup will always be remembered Q.E.P.D. “Matador” 😢 pic.twitter.com/pWiZuzB3ZL — Pana Lemon (@PanaLemonPTY) January 29, 2024

In other sports-related deaths, Cuban judo wrestler and former Olympian Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez recently passed away at 34.

Cuban Sports University announced her death on Facebook, saying that they were “in mourning” and in “great pain.” She died last week.

“On behalf of our teachers, workers, and students we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues,” stated the university.