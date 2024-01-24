Cuban Olympic Judo Wrestler Dead At 34 Following Breast Enhancement Surgery: REPORT

Cuban judo wrestler Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez has died at 34 years old. She passed away earlier this week, according to Fox News.

Her death was announced on Facebook by the Cuban Sports University, stating that they were in “great pain” and are currently “in mourning,” per Fox News.

“On behalf of our teachers, workers, and students we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues,” said the university, per the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Music Producer, Milli Vanilli Founder Frank Farion Dead At 82)

Gonzalez underwent surgery Jan. 21, the same day that the college announced her death on Facebook, according to Fox News. Via Judo Inside , the local press is reporting that she underwent breast enhancement surgery, later suffering from complications and having a heart attack. A native of Arroyo Naranjo, Gonzalez had the nickname of “La Mole.” In 2016, she competed in Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Games, winning the 2013 and 2014 Pan American Games. Olympian Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez Dead At 34 After Apparent Heart Attack | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/2vY5H6xmfh — TMZ (@TMZ) January 24, 2024

Prior to retiring in 2017, Gonzales was a 10-year member of Cuba’s national team, competing in the 63kg category (139 pounds).

The death of Gonzalez comes only days after another 2016 Olympic athlete passed away.

Last week, a Canadian pole vaulter named Shawn Barber died at 29 years old. Just months after becoming a national champion at the University of Akron, he won a 2015 world championship.

In other sports-related deaths, former NFL linebacker Ronald Powell has died at the age of 32. Powell played with the New Orleans Saints. No cause of death was given.