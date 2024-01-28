Police Officer Gets Jiggy With It During Kansas-Iowa State College Basketball Game

My man’s got moves!

There’s nothing new about a police officer joining in on some dancing fun during a sporting event, though most of it is staged (which is lame), but something different happened at the Kansas-Iowa State college basketball game: Not only was it a real cop, but the dude actually has some skills.

It was quite the night in Ames. Not only did the Cyclones pull off an elite upset over the Jayhawks, not only did it lead to an epic storming of the court, but we had one of America’s finest provide some of the greatest entertainment that you’ll see at a basketball game.

WATCH:

So this just happened… officer has got the moves! Coach Self was smiling like crazy! Tremendous!#GetJuicy#cyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/kPhc9VmnS6 — Nathan Terry (@nathansterry) January 27, 2024

And to those doubting the legitimacy of this police officer, the Iowa State University Police Department themselves verified it, with their tweet (or whatever it’s called nowadays) making this entire situation even cooler.

Thank you for posting! Officer Liu has a great time. — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) January 27, 2024

I can’t help but to be impressed with this officer’s showing.

Not only was he a real officer, but imagine how hard it is to bust these kinds of moves with a police duty belt on. You’ve got guns, keys, the walkie-talkie, all that stuff, and my man was still out here killin’ it. (RELATED: This Idiot’s Gonna Ruin It For Us: Shirtless Court-Storming Tulane Fan Pushes Memphis’ David Jones During Celebration)

Give this officer a raise, Iowa State. He deserves it.